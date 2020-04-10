LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will be following in the footsteps of the county commissioners in holding a virtual meeting on Monday.

The board will be meeting at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting, which will be filmed for parents to watch from home. The agenda includes an update on the North Laurinburg Elementary Schoo, which recently was approved by the board to go up for sale.

North Laurinburg was closed at the end of the 2017-18 school year and students were moved to Laurel Hill Elementary. The school also hosted Scotland Early College High School after Hurricane Florence left students unable to return to classrooms located on the St. Andrews University campus.

Also on the agenda is an update on remote learning which students and teachers have been working on since Gov. Roy Cooper closed public schools until May.

The meeting will be available on the district’s website and on Facebook once the meeting is over along with a link to watch on the district page as well.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.