Commissioners ask residents to recognize local heroes

LAURINBURG — According to a press release, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners have designated next week as National Public Safety Tele-Communicators Week in Scotland County.

“The board urges all citizens to recognize the outstanding work done by these men and women every day,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County.

“When an emergency occurs, it is the men and women of our local 911 call center that is the first contact folks will experience,” continued Robinson. “These professionals have spent many hours training and preparing to take the call and to dispatch law enforcement, fire protection, or medical services to the emergency. When seconds count it is comforting to know that the people who take our call are highly trained, compassionate, and understanding professionals. Now more than ever, it is important than ever to recognize all the folks that keep us safe everyday.”

Scotland County Emergency Communications Director Mike Edge agreed that these professionals are critical for the protection of public safety every day.

“Our people are some of the most dedicated professionals during major events like hurricanes, and in the day-in and day-out operations of keeping the citizens of Scotland County safe,” said Edge.

In a second press release, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners responded to the governor’s stay at home order.

“The Scotland County Commissioners passed a Safer at Home Resolution during its regular meeting on Monday, April 6,” said Robinson. “This resolution does not put any additional restrictions in place but instead urges people to obey the governor’s order. With more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, social distancing is the most effective weapon to stop the spread of the virus.”

Residents should only leave home when absolutely necessary such as to go to work, get food and medicine, seek medical care or to exercise.

“If you are out in public, stay at least six feet away from other individuals that do not live with you and remember that gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed,” said Robinson.

With so much talk about flattening the curve, the commissioners recognized the need to try to keep people at home.

“This is critically important so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system like has happened in other parts of the country,” said Robinson.

“We are all in this together, so please do your part to keep everyone healthy. This virus is so unique because humans have no immunity to it and more is learned every day,” continued Robinson. “Stay home and stay safe.”

