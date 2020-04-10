LAURINBURG — A total of six incarcerated individuals at the 1,756-bed, high-security Scotland Correctional Institution have been tested by the state for the coronavirus, with only one test coming back positive.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety’s website, a number of programs and visitation at the facility on McGirts Bridge Road have been curtailed or revamped.

“With the ongoing threat related to COVID-19, the safety and health of employees, those incarcerated in state prisons, and the general public remains a top priority,” the website stated. “(We are) closely monitoring the health conditions of the offender population, with specific focus on frequent cleaning, good hygiene practices, medical triage, appropriate testing, and tracking.”

According to information sent from John Bull, a public information officer with the NCDPS, the state has conducted a total of 153 tests on inmates for coronavirus, with 30 coming back positive among the 55 facilities statewide.

Scotland County, with its one positive test, is one of just six facilities to have a positive test. The most positive tests for the coronavirus comes from the Nuese Correctional Institute in Goldsboro, where 21 tests have been conducted and 19 came back positive.

Other facilities with positive tests were: Caledonia Correctional Institute in Halifax (six tests with five positive); Johnston Correctional Institute in Smithfield (16 tests with three positive); Pasquotank Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City (eight tests with one positive); and Pender Correctional Institution in Burgaw (one test with one positive).

“The department continues to monitor the constantly evolving situation and will continue to update this list as we take additional safety steps to help pre-empt and reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread,” the NCDPS’s website states.

That list can be found at https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-actionsinfo-covid-19.

***

At Scotland CI

Visitation is by appointment only and can be made two weeks in advance but no less than 48 hours in advance. Appointment calls are accepted Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. only.

Offenders are allowed one visit per week. No visits are scheduled on holidays.Special visits must be approved by the warden or assistant warden.

Call 910-844-3078 and ask for the visiting room to schedule an appointment.

***

Lawsuit filed

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday seeking emergency action to prevent the deadly spread of COVID-19 in the state’s prisons by reducing the number of people who are incarcerated in state facilities.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the North Carolina NAACP, Disability Rights North Carolina, the ACLU of North Carolina, four people who are currently incarcerated, and a spouse of an incarcerated person.

“Prison is no place to be during an unprecedented pandemic that has overwhelmed even the best healthcare systems in this country,” said the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP.

Kristi Graunke, a legal director for the ACLU of North Carolina, agreed with Spearman.

“Our state prisons are overcrowded, forcing thousands of people to live and work in dangerous conditions where it is impossible for people to protect themselves from this deadly disease,” said Graunke. “It is within Gov. Cooper and (NC Department of Public Safety) Secretary Hooks’ power to save lives, and they must do so immediately.”

The emergency petition was filed in the North Carolina Supreme Court.

