Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a PlayStation 4, Dell laptop and assorted clothes totaling $700.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cordova reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone stole a laptop back with a laptop and keyboard in it totaling $800 from their vehicle while it was parked at the Holiday Inn Express.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Anita Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen two 22-caliber guns valued at $600. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG —A resident of McKay Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen their riding lawnmower valued at $425.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Lincoln Street after a report of someone shooting into a vehicle. There was $700 damage done to the vehicle and three people inside when the shots were fired. There were no injuries.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Sunset Avenue Monday after a call about a counterfeit bill. The victim told officers he was approached by an unknown individual who asked for change for a $20. The victim gave it to him and then realized the bill was fake.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Demetria Cornell, 45, of Sycamore Lane was arrested Monday for a warrant for assault by pointing a gun. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Purvis, 33, of Andrew Jackson Highway was arrested Monday for possession of cocaine. He was given a $2,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_annacrime-4.jpg