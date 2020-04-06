Habitat looking for thieves

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating thefts from the Habitat of Humanity for Scotland County.

On Saturday, two people reportedly drove up to the donation drop-off site at separate times and helped themselves to the donation piles. According to Lt. Jeremy White, more than $200 worth of items were taken.

“We are providing a service to the community by allowing people to donate during this time when most others are not,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter in a Facebook post. “The ReStore manager and I are working hard to process the items so they are ready to sell when we reopen the store. We are having to wear masks and other protective items while doing so, but we are so thankful for the donations and don’t mind doing it everyday.

“I am also sure our donors do not donate items to Habitat for someone to just take them for themselves,” he added.

The donations are sold through the ReStore and helps the mission of Habitat for Humanity. In the last year the mission has helped two families become first-time homeowners and has repaired or replaced 140 roofs for homeowners who had damage from Hurricane Florence.

“We have a sign that states items are property of Habitat and not for free,” Carpenter said. “Individuals taking items will be prosecuted … we have other cameras that we can see the vehicles on.”

The first suspect was a white male along with a juvenile; the second suspect is an elderly white female. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-291-3211.

