Larceny

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply Co. reported to the police department on Friday that a black male and a white male stole six pairs of leather work boots totaling $875. The suspects left in a gold Cadillac.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gates Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone stole a $325 push lawnmower from a garage.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A resident of West Scotsdale Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons busted a window in their vehicle causing $300 damage.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone shot into the residence causing $350 to a glass door. There were two adults and three minors inside the residence at the time but none were injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department that on Sunday unknown persons shot at the residence causing $400 to a window. Inside the residence were four adults and one minor, none sustained any injuries from the incident.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Stefan Concepcion, 29, of Hunter Drive was arrested Friday for a failure to appear warrant out of Florida. He wasn’t given a bond and is pending extradition.

LAURINBURG — Tabitha Tyson, 41, of Ashley Drive was arrested Friday for a failure to appear warrant. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shirley Waters, 59, of South Main Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 30, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Saturday for assault on a female, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Dometrice Ellison, 24, of Kennedy Street was arrested Saturday for communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. There was no bond information available.

LAURINBURG — Farran McMillian, 33, of Willow Drive was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple possession of marijuana. There was no bond information available.

LAURINBURG — Allen Jackson, 21, of Red Springs was arrested Saturday for second degree trespassing, disorderly conduct and warrants out of Robeson County. He was given a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tiffany Garnica, 29, of Rockingham was arrested Saturday for driving while under the influence. She was given a $5,000 bond.

