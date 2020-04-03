1970: Tornado causes damage to airbase plant

50 years ago

A tornado caused nearly $4,000 worth of damage when it hit the Johns-Manville Plant at the airbase. There were no injuries reported.

25 years ago

Gibson began rebuilding its police department after three years. Mayor Sadie Odom began advertising for the position of chief, which had been vacant since 1992 when the former chief retired.

10 years ago

Albert Lewis, 46, of Wagram and Michael Sandrock, 42, of Gibson were both arrested on drug charges after selling pills to an informant. Lewis, who was a volunteer firefighter at the time, was given a $30,000 bond and Sandrock was given a $25,000 bond.

5 years ago

The county was presented with the potential for a solar farm located on 400 acres on McIntosh Road from Shoe Creek Solar, LLC. The county had to have a public hearing before voting.