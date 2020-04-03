LAURINBURG — Many in Scotland County knew Madison Fedak as a vibrant, energetic youngster with a heart for anyone she met and even those she hadn’t. She was also an inspiration for those involved with Relay For Life of Scotland County, even being seen as the face of the annual event through Team Madison before she lost her 18-month battle against osteosarcoma in December 2019.

It wasn’t only her family and friends who were impacted by her passing, but also her dedicated care team at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte — as well as the entire Laurinburg community. Whether it was through her infectious laughter or handmade keychains, there was never a doubt that Madison’s courageous, loving and selfless attitude changed the lives of many.

But Madison’s energy and spirit are being kept alive with the formation of Live Like Madison, which was formed in January to honor the memory of the youngster.

“Madison lived every day to the fullest, and she never stopped,” said Michael Fedak, Madison’s father.“Even with the doctor appointments, chemotherapy treatments and surgeries, I truly believe that she was able to turn a life-altering event into something beautiful.

“Madison used her cancer diagnosis as a way to show people that life has to be lived, and continuing her fight is something we want everyone to be a part of,” he added.

Despite enduring chemotherapy and recovering from several surgeries, Madison’s family saw her always putting others first. The selflessness is now at the very heart of Live Like Madison’s mission.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 11,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. This equates to more than 30 families per day learning their child has a cancer diagnosis. Live Like Madison plans to work to raise critical funding for pediatric cancer research, to support children and families impacted by the disease, and to build awareness about pediatric cancer.

One of the first planned community events was a blood drive on April 9 — the date in 2018 that Madison’s family received the news of her cancer diagnosis.

“We wrestled with several different dates and honestly could not make a date work for everyone,” said Laura Fedak, Madison’s mother. “Our team decided this was the perfect date — what better way to honor Madison than to pull together as a community and continue her fight to help others.”

That blood drive quickly attracted 57 appointments, the maximum number that could be handled, so an additional date in late April is being considered.

“We are excited that people are still willing to fight in Madison’s honor by donating, particularly during such a critical time for our community, and we want to make this an annual event,” said Michelle Buhler, the LLM blood drive coordinator. “We stand firm in our promise to Madison to continue to find ways to help others and to live more like her.”

The group is also kicking around ideas for other community events once things have cleared up with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve talked about a golf tournament and 5K run, as well as a daddy-daughter dance perhaps this summer,” Buhler said. “But obviously nothing is written in stone yet.”

One event Buhler said would be a definite is a holiday season toy drive.

To learn more about Live Like Madison events and ways to get involved, visit www.LiveLikeMadison.org or www.facebook.com/Live-Like-Madison.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

