Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Thursday that, two weeks ago, she received a letter in the mail stating her pin number had been changed and later received a NetSpend Card with her name on it. When contacted, NetSpend told her there were multiple cards open in her name, all of which she was unfamiliar with.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Thursday that, on Tuesday, he received a letter from Suntrust Bank with a credit card and pin number inside. The bank told him that someone tried to open several accounts in his name, but only the one was opened and sent to his address.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Officers from the police department responded to the area of Stewartsville Road on Friday in reference to shots fired and a person injured. Officers located a male on First Street lying next to the roadway with a gunshot wound. The male was transported by EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he was then airlifted to another location for treatment. The victim is in serious condition and the investigation is ongoing.

