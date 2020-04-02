Scotland County Memorial Library going virtual

LAURINBURG — Since patrons are unable to go to the Scotland County Memorial Library in person, library staff is working to bring the library to them.

Following along with other libraries which are moving to virtual opportunities for patrons, the library has begun an online book group on Facebook.

“We wanted to be able to still reach out and offer services to our patrons,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight. “This is something we’ve never done before, but we want to still offer our patrons services.”

The Facebook group is called #ReadTogether at Scotland County Memorial Library and, while the group is private, any member can invite someone to join.

“We’re leaving a lot of the decisions up to the patrons so they’re able to decide what they want to read,” Knight. “We will be moderating along with the conversations, but we want to keep it as open as we can.”

Part of the idea also is to encourage people to begin using the e-book selection all patrons have available to them. The first book based on the Big Library Read is “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” by Michael McCreary.

“As long as you have a Scotland County Memorial Library library card, you’re able to access the e-book collection on overdrive,” Knight said. “With e-books, you don’t have to put a hold on it and everyone can read it, where we might only have one copy at the library.”

Knight also added the library is working on putting together a virtual author chat to replace the one that was planned in-person.

“With everything happening we still wanted to do it, but we had to make some modifications,” Knight said. “So we’re still hoping the authors will be able to visit our county and our patrons virtually.”

The library is still offering curbside services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for book and DVD requests. Patrons are asked to all 910-276-0563 ext. 1 to receive their books.

“All this is new to us and libraries across the country,” Knight said. “We’ve never had this opportunity to be virtual for our patrons, so we’re still learning and figuring everything out.”

