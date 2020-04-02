Local hairdressers among those out of work

LAURINBURG — The closing of non-essential businesses is affecting many, but some residents have chosen to keep a positive outlook instead of letting it bring them down.

“The shutdown is affecting my life at home — in a positive way,” said Leslie Brewer, owner of Infinity Beauty Lounge. “I believe with all of my heart that God is in control and, when he tells us to sit down, we better do just that.

“I feel like He is getting us back to basics,” continued Brewer. “Learning to depend on Him more, spending more family time, more time with God. I’m trying not to focus on the negatives and keep in mind that God is in control. He is my source.”

Even while being positive and having a good outlook on the current situations, hard times can take a toll on those forced to be out of work.

“As far as my household income, my husband is the only one working because I was forced to close my Salon on March 25,” said Brewer. “It stinks that we can hardly get any help. This is an emergency situation. And not only do we still have bills at home with my income gone, but also salon bills.”

There is government assistance available to residents, however some are finding it difficult to get approved.

“I haven’t gotten any assistance,” said Brewer. “I was denied for a few things and waiting to hear from unemployment.

“We usually can’t get unemployment because we are self-employed, but they supposedly passed something that we could,” she added. “But I haven’t heard anything since I applied.”

Infinity Beauty Lounge is just one of many hair salons that have been closed in Scotland County. They offer hair services, waxing and makeup.

“My message to my clients is Prov. 3:5-6 — ‘trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths,’” said Brewer. “And thank you for all of your love and support, we can’t wait to get back to assisting you all. We miss you.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

