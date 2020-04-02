Sign of the times

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Fast-food restaurants throughout Scotland County, as well as others, have been offering curbside service, takeout and drive-thru only since the coronavirus caused Gov. Roy Cooper to close all eatery dining rooms.
