Are we listening to God?

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

Today, when I say listening, we first have to hear the message with our ears. But the real listening comes from the heart, for whenever a message comes, it is intended to cause a reaction or response from those to whom it is sent.

Sometimes it seems that messages falls on deaf ears, because despite the seriousness or the urgency of the message or how loud the message is heralded, some do not respond to the message.

Now let me say right off that things don’t happen for no reason, good or bad; and for those of us that are Christian believers that have a relationship with Jesus Christ, we know that nothing happens in this world without God knowing about it.

2 Chronicles 16:9 says: “the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the earth, to show himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him” … our heavenly Father has knowledge of everything that’s happening, and everything that happens in this world has a message behind it.

Nothing is done in vain and nothing is done without a purpose, and since we do know that God is in control, or at least that’s what we say, because sometimes the church and even the Christian act like they don’t know that he is. But if we do, then we’ve got to know that God is aware of what the world is going through right now — it’s in the air and it’s singing everywhere; it has gripped our world unlike anything that we have faced in our lifetime.

Need I say that the world is afraid — and every day we go into this thing it’s going to get worse, and then they get petrified,

But when we look at this thing and analyze it, there are some questions that come to mind. First of all, where is God in all of this? And then what role does He play in this?

Community, God is not oblivious to this current situation in our world. There are 195 countries in this world and they are all impacted by the coronavirus; the death toll worldwide is in the thousands and the number for those infected will increase because so many don’t know that they have it.

So what is God saying? And if He is speaking through this, “are we listening?”

Now some say that this virus is one of the seven plagues in Revelation, chapter 16,17. But those plagues were directed toward those who belonged to the kingdom of the Anti-Christ. Because we know that the Anti-Christ has not been revealed yet. But if not that, then is the coronavirus a sign of the end of time? Probably not, when you consider that the black plague in the 14th century killed 30-60% of the population of Europe, and in 1918 the Spanish flu, another coronavirus, killed 50-100 million people worldwide.

Joseph Stalin is credited with killing 20 million people. It is estimated there were around 20 million deaths in World War I and 75 million in World War II. Those who went through these deadly diseases looked to it as the end time as well, but it was not. And though what we are going through now may foreshadow what will take place during that time, we can’t say that this virus is the end of time.

The Bible has episodes where plagues were given; in some instances God sent them Himself as a means of punishing the people for their disobedient ways (Exodus 9:14), especially his people (Lev. 26:21). Sin has always been the cause of judgment and God has always had to use different methods to get people’s attention. But when they repented, He withdrew his judgments (Jonah 3:4-10).

Everybody is talking about the virus, hoarding up everything that they can get their hands on. But very few are asking “where is God in all of this?” — and if this is of God, then what is He saying? Out of all the news on television, 24/7, especially on the cable channels, how often do you hear anybody in the news talking about God during all of this, and about turning to Him?

Look at our nation and look at our world. Immorality is at an all-time high, but nobody in the media is talking about God, except for Christian television. People panicking are looking for hope and assurance; most people in our country look to the president of the United States and others to other world leaders. Some look to professors and scientists, their mayor, celebrities and others.

But community, we all need to look to Jesus and then look at ourselves — “what is God saying me?”

This social distancing and isolation time is a good time to read our Bible and draw closer to God.

My community family, this chaotic situation that we’re dealing with now reminds me of another event — the rapture of the church. What is the world going to do when Jesus comes in the cloud and millions of Christians disappear at one time ( 1 Thess. 4:13-17)? You talk about chaos!

If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, do it today (Rom. 10:9,10). Community, you would think that people would be crying out to him! If God is speaking through this, and He is — because either he sent it, or he allowed it — either way it’s still God! And he could have stopped it.

My beloved community, God is speaking, but “are we listening?”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.