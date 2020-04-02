RCC enrolling students in new EMS program

Courtesy photo Rob McDuffie has been hired by Richmond Community College to be the emergency medical services program coordinator. Courtesy photo Rob McDuffie has been hired by Richmond Community College to be the emergency medical services program coordinator.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College will begin registering students for the new emergency medical science program that will start this fall semester. Registration opens Wednesday, April 8, for fall semester.

The two-year associate’s degree program will provide individuals with the skills and attributes to administer advanced emergency medical care as a paramedic for critical and emergent patients. Students enrolled in the EMS program will complete clinical hours in area hospitals and EMS agencies. The curriculum requires completion of 73 credit hours.

Upon successful completion, graduates of the EMS program will be eligible to take state and/or national certification exams to be employed with emergency medical service providers, fire departments, rescue and hospital agencies and many others.

“This program is designed to prepare graduates to enter the workforce as leaders in a field that serves as a link from the scene to the healthcare facility,” said Janet Sims, dean of Allied Health & Human Services at RichmondCC. “Students will gain experience working under medical professionals using evidence based best practices.”

For those already working in the emergency medical field, this program can provide necessary credentials for career advancement.

Program coordinator

Rob McDuffie has been hired by the college to be the emergency medical services program coordinator. He comes to RichmondCC with many years of experience in EMS. He earned his EMT certification and began volunteering in 1986 at Rockingham County EMS. He earned an associate’s degree in EMS from Guilford Technical Community College in 1989, a bachelor’s degree in health care administration and a master’s in business administration from Mount Olive University.

In 1992, he began teaching EMS classes for several different colleges and eventually served as program coordinator at The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, Roanoke Chowan Community College and Guilford Technical Community College.

McDuffie has an extensive resume, including training officer for Rockingham County EMS and Harnett County EMS and many supervisory roles. He also served as EMS operations officer for Duplin County for five years before moving on to director of emergency services.

McDuffie is originally from Asheboro and currently resides in Troy with his family.

For information

RichmondCC’s staff in Student Services is ready to assist with the application process for the new emergency medical science degree program. Call 910-410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

For program specific information, contact McDuffie at 910-410-1845 or email [email protected]

Kacie Hamby is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Richmond Community College.

