A really great idea for meal preps

For the last few weeks, I haven’t really gone out of my way to do many new meals. It’s simply a case of being lazy. I just kept remaking the same exact things over and over again — mainly surviving on spaghetti.

But I finally decided to do something different and I am a huge fan of it — chicken and tomato Quinoa. I love tomatoes and tomato sauce, so I decided to try it with Quinoa since I’m trying to be healthy. Let me tell you again … it might be a new favorite.

The idea came to me when I was looking at what all I had in my kitchen to meal prep, and saw I had tomato paste and diced tomatoes. So I thought about making it with Quinoa.

I love Quinoa, but I will be honest and say that it gets bland and boring really quickly unless you add a lot to it, which is why I’ve had the same bag in my cabinet for a good six months. It’s kind of just like brown rice, it needs a lot of help in my opinion. But I love the texture.

I’ll also add, if you are doing it for meal preps like me make sure it cools completely before putting the lid on the container and placing it in the fridge.

So this is what we ended up with: I just mixed the tomatoes and paste in with the cooked Quinoa and added the cooked chicken. It’s simple, it’s easy and it’s delicious.

Anyone can do it.

***

Ingredients …

5 chicken tenderloins

1 cup of dried Quinoa

4 ounces of tomato paste

14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes, drained

4 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of basil

2 tablespoons of rosemary

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Pre-head oven to 425 and lay chicken on a baking sheet. Add salt pepper, rosemary, basil and two table spoons of garlic. Cook for around 16 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

While chicken is cooking add Quinoa to a pot with 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil then lower head and cover until Quinoa is cooked.

Added tomato paste, diced tomatoes and the rest of the garlic powder to Quinoa. Mix thoroughly together.

One chicken and Quinoa are done sever and enjoy or place in containers for meal preps to enjoy later.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]