Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Kimbrell’s Furniture on East Church Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that the bank had found a $20 counterfeit bill in their night drop.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Cristy Clark, 25, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Tuesday for injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Terrell McLean, 25, of Sugar Road was arrested Tuesday for outstanding warrants for assault on a female, communicating threats, injury to personal property, second-degree trespassing and other various traffic violations. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jason Brown, 44, of Washington Street was arrested Tuesday for obtaining property by false pretenses. The charge was in connection to a report from Scotland Stop and Shop on March 9 that an individual has come in and cashed a check for $265 after it has already been canceled. He was released on a written promise to appear.

