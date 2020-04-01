FUNd Run event now set to govirtual

LAURINBURG — In order to continue to keep the community safe and promote social distancing, the Scotland Memorial Foundation will be holding a virtual FUNd Run-4-Life 5K.

The run was set to be held during SpringFest on April 25, but organizers have taken ideas from other marathons and have moved it to a month-long virtual run. Registration is currently live online; the event will begin on April 25 and go through May 31.

“We really still wanted to be able to do this, not just for us but to encourage people to get outside,” said Executive Director Kirsten Dean. “We want people to still be staying healthy and getting outside all while maintaining social distance from each other.”

Last year the event raised more than $40,000 to benefit the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center and the Diabetes Education funds. For the 16th yea,r Service Thread will be the presenting sponsor and Campbell Soup and Healthkeeperz are the platinum sponsors.

Those partaking will log their times each week online and can receive best time as well as most distance at the end of the event. There will also be a hashtag for the event — #scenesfrommyFUNdrun — for other awards like most unusual animal and funniest outfit. Dean also encouraged people to have their friends from across the country and the world to participate as well.

“This isn’t so much a competition as it is something fun for people to do,” Dean said. “We don’t want people going out and running in groups but hopefully this will bring people joy and let them see a little bit of scenery during these uncertain times. It’s also a great thing for families who are self-isolating together to do to get out of the house.”

Besides encouraging people to get out and partake in the event, the Foundation’s Facebook page also shares a few fitness tips to stay active while being at home as well.

“While there are a lot of couch to 5K apps out there make sure you consult with your doctor before beginning,” Dean said. “You also don’t have to start the 5K on day one, you have a month for this so you can train until you’re ready.”

During previous years FUNd Runs the pre-set course was lined with spirit markers honoring both those who have died from cancer, survived cancer, are battling a disease, caregivers or hospital staff.

“Right now we have so many front-line workers who are working to keep this community safe,” Dean said. “The markers don’t just have to be related to cancer and we have so many doctors and nurses who deserve to be recognized.”

This year the spirit markers will be outside Scotland Memorial Hospital.

For information on how to buy a spirit marker contact Kirsten Dean at 910-291-7553.

The link to register for the run can be found on the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

Scotland Memorial Foundation tohold event April 25 through May 31