LAURINBURG — Scotland Place Senior Center, like many other businesses and organizations, is closed to the public. But its staff members want senior citizens to remember the importance of staying healthy and active.

“All of our activities and events have ceased until April 30,” said Tammy Jacobs, office manager for senior programs. “We were offering activities and programs such as SilverSneaker exercise, bingo, crochet, senior local trips, senior club meetings and Bridge — but we have canceled those events (as well as) our Senior Easter Egg Hunt and May Spring Fest.”

The group’s St Augustine, Florida, trip has been postponed until Oct. 5.

Still, seniors are urged not to slow down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am usually very active in center activities,” said Mary Williams of Laurinburg. “I was active in several classes before they had to close, like Ti Chi for example.

“My husband isn’t as active in the center, but he would go with me and participate in the Line Dancing Class,” added Williams.

Exercise is important and Scotland Place hopes area residents will remember to be active and stay in contact with friends and family.

“Seniors can do chair exercises at home, read, puzzles, call a friend, and set up a daily routine and stick to it, said Jacobs. “Seniors also need fresh air … they can go outside on their porch or in the yard and walk a lap or two.”

Some Scotland County senior citizens are taking precautions of their own, as well as trying to stay active.

“I’m staying active,” said Walter Brown Sr. of Gibson. “I’ve been working out, I have dumb bells and my medicine ball to work out with and try to stretch regularly.

“As far as my family we are distancing ourselves,” he added. “We go shopping but follow all the rules and try to take the necessary precautions — but we are fine. Everything is fine here.”

Williams and her husband Bernie are also finding ways to stay active and healthy at home.

“My husband and I are staying active,” said Mary. “Before everything closed we were going to the gym four to five times a weak, so we are trying to find a way and keep that up here at home. I have my Stairmaster and my husband has his weight bench.

“We try to go outside and go for a walk when the weather is nice to get fresh air,” continued Mary. “My husband likes to go jogging when he can.”

Seniors can call 2-1-1 if they have questions or concerns, instead of 911 according to Jacobs. They can also call the Senior Center at 910-277-2585

Jacobs also stated that Senior Citizens are encouraged to go online if they have access to find exercise tips, virtual tours, and games to keep their minds active.

“Now that I am at home and not able to go to the gym or the center, I look up exercise videos on YouTube and I have a few videos here of workouts,” said Mary. “It’s difficult to stay home and try to keep active, because we are limited on what we can do. We just have to make the best of it and keep active and moving and do what we can.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

