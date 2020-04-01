Youngster climbs roof, can’t get down

EAST ROCKINHAM — A youngster found himself in a precarious position on Sunday, and needed the assistance of firefighters to get out of it.

Grayson Barbour, 8, got stuck on the roof of his house on Sunday and needed the East Rockingham Fire Department to get him down. His grandmother, Lisa Simmons Cline, said he climbed up there using a pole next to the house and, when he realized he couldn’t get down, didn’t trust his mom to carry him down — so she called the fire department.

Grayson was sitting on the roof when they arrived, and he was not injured, according to an incident report.