Stocking up

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Nancy McSwain of Derby shops at the Rockingham Walmart Tuesday morning during the store’s designated time for seniors and others considered at-risk for COVID-19 to shop for their essential needs from 7 to 8 a.m. every Tuesday. McSwain said she’s in a better position than most because she grew up in a time when there wasn’t a guarantee food would be on the table, and so she’s always kept a pantry stocked with non-perishables. She said she and her husband must have 20 cans of green beans stocked up. ‘We may never want to look at green beans again, but we won’t go hungry,’ McSwain said.