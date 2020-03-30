Larceny

LAURINBURG — Speedway on East Church Street reported to the police department on Friday that an unknown white male in a white truck had stolen $56 in gas.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Saturday that while driving on South Caledonia Road an unknown vehicle that was following them began shooting. There was an estimated $480 to the Chevrolet Equinox.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Sunday that while walking on Geneva Street he was robbed $640 cash by a light-skinned male and a dark-skinned male.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man reported to the police department on Friday that he was walking on South Caledonia Road when he was jumped. He had minor injuries and was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Sheronde Shaw, 41, of Chestnut Street was arrested Friday for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Herbert McNeill, 37, of Oak Street was arrested on Friday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Daquane Brown, 28, of Raeford was arrested Saturday for probation violation. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Odom, 50, of Hamlet was arrested Monday morning for possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing, injury to real property, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to do work after being paid warrant from Richmond County. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Randy Chamberlain, 45, of Laurel Hill was arrested Monday for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

