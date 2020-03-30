Emergency responders are more than essential

LAURINBURG — There are many occupations in Scotland County that are considered essential, but there are only a handful that are at greater risk than others everyday, not just during the COVID-19 outbreak.

First responders are at the front line when it comes to everyday emergencies. They come in contact with all types of diseases and the COVID-19 increases the risks.

“We have currently canceled all of our meetings,” said Jordan McQueen, city of Laurinburg Fire Department fire chief. “We may try to send out online training to our volunteers to help them maintain their training hours and to keep them active.”

Training is essential under all circumstances to help keep first responders safe.

“We want to do what we can to keep theses guys and girls up to date on their training while keeping them safe during this time,” said McQueen.

PPE, or Personal Protective Equipment, is necessary for them to do their jobs and to help keep them safe. Gloves, masks, respirators and turnout gear are just a few of the items they need to protect themselves.

“We have our everyday gear,” said McQueen. “We are, however, taking extra precautions to keep us safe from the spread of the virus.

“The 911 center is taking information on the calls,” added McQueen. “If we respond to a call that we believe may be virus related or if the patient is displaying symptoms, we have latex gloves and respirators for the responders to wear.”

Social distancing is recommended to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, but that can be difficult for emergency responders.

“We are trying to adhere to the social distancing regulations,” said McQueen. “We are limiting responders to two inside a building unless it is a full response structure fire or the situation requires more than two to help the patient.”

McQueen emphasized the importance of hand washing.

“I would like to remind everyone to stay safe, try to keep themselves at safe distances and take precautions during this time,” said McQueen. “We need to work together as a community to help us all stay safe and healthy and limit the spread of this virus.”

Representatives of Scotland County EMS and Scotland County Rescue were unable to be reached for comment.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_f2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_f3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_f4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_f5.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_f6.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_f7.jpg