Spring Litter Sweep still scheduled to go on

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents will team up Monday through next Saturday to clean up the streets during the annual Spring Litter Sweep.

Last year, the Spring Litter Sweep was held with 17 teams picking up a total of 4,423 pounds of trash and, the year before that, teams collected 17,000 pounds.

According to its website, The Green Team coordinates litter sweeps of Scotland County in the fall and spring of every year.

“The Green Team appreciates your efforts to keep Scotland County Clean and Green,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting fresh air and exercise, and the Litter Sweep is a great way to do that — as well as beautifying our community,” added English. “Please remember we are experiencing a crisis like we have never seen before and we are not taking the COVID-19 virus lightly.”

The Green Team has set a few guidelines to help those participating safe.

“Please follow these guidelines,” said English, ”Only one representative to enter the Chamber for registration or return of supplies, do not go out as groups or congregate at pick-up sites, adhere to social distancing requirements (Stay 6 feet apart from one another), and wash your hands or use hand-sanitizer.”

Vests, gloves and trash bags are available to the teams joining the effort at the Chamber of Commerce office on Atkinson Street.

After the trash is collected it can be dropped off at any of the recycling centers during their normal business hours. Recycling locations are: Stewartsville South, Williamson/Livingston Quarters and Wagram.

Teams wishing to enter the Litter Sweep can do so by calling the Chamber of Commerce office at 910-876-7420 or visit the Chamber’s website at www.laurinburgchamber.com.

“The first-place team will win a $100 Chamber gift card and the second-place team will win a $50 one,” said English. “Everyone is a winner this year. Register your team and receive a T-shirt for each member.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_litter-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_litter-2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_litter-3.jpg

Will run from Monday to April 6