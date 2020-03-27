Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scottish Glenn I Apartments reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen two money orders totaling $300 from the drop-box around March 5.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on South Caledonia Road on Thursday. A Rowland man told officers he was walking on South Caledonia Road when unknown men came up behind him. The men jumped him and shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and then released.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_annacrime-13.jpg