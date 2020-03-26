Habitat asks community to show its heart

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Donna Tapp and Melody McArthur stand in front of the window of hearts at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The hearts are part of the #worldofhearts trend. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Donna Tapp and Melody McArthur stand in front of the window of hearts at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The hearts are part of the #worldofhearts trend.

LAURINBURG — During these times, it can be hard for people to come together as a community, but Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has started something it hopes will become a trend.

On the front window of the ReStore is a rainbow of hearts as part of the #worldofhearts trend that has begun on social media. With social distancing becoming the norm, the effort hopes to spread to show that everyone is still in this together.

“The community here is the reason we’re able to do what we do,” said ReStore Manager Melody McArthur. “From donations to volunteers, we’re able to support others by building houses and repairing roofs — and the community is how we’re able to do that.”

McArthur explained she had noticed the hearts trend through a friend in another county on Facebook, and online the trend has grown to entire neighborhoods participating. The ReStore will also have wings painted on one of the windows for people to stop and take photos with.

“We’re here to support the community,” McArthur said. “We’re closed to the public but we’re still open for donations … we may be a small community, but this is bigger than just us, so if everyone can come together we can beat the coronavirus.”

McArthur is encouraging everyone in the community to put hearts on windows and doors of businesses, as well as residences, to show not only that the community is together in this pandemic but also to bring a smile to children’s faces.

“This is a really stressful time for everyone kids are home from school and parents are working,” McArthur said. “But we’re still allowed to get out so it could be the highlight of the day for a kid to be going around and seeing these hearts everywhere.”

The #worldofhearts has a Facebook group where people have been sharing their own heart decorated doors, windows and houses across the country.

“We might not be able to be physically together right now as a community, but we can still love and support each other,” McArthur said.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Donna Tapp and Melody McArthur stand in front of the window of hearts at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The hearts are part of the #worldofhearts trend. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Hearts1.jpg Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Donna Tapp and Melody McArthur stand in front of the window of hearts at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The hearts are part of the #worldofhearts trend.

The trend is growing on social media sites nationwide