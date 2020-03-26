Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their 1991 Cadillac DeVille by breaking a window. The suspect stole a radio valued at $400.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Third Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that he got a notice his American Express accounts had been closed but he did not have an account with American Express.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Douglas Shepard, 53, of Azalea Drive was arrested Wednesday for possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia along with multiple traffic offenses. He was given a $31,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Brisson, 46, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for a fugitive warrant out of Marlboro County, South Carolina. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Campbell, 23, of Charlotte Street was arrested Wednesday for outstanding warrants for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — John Sellers, 35, of Aurora Street was arrested Wednesday for resist, delay and obstruct. He was released on a written promise to appear.

