Prayer at the Square continues to pray for Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — For nine years, Scotland County preachers and residents have gathered at the James Lot in downtown Laurinburg to pray for the city — and want to continue now more than ever.

Wednesday’s noontime Prayer at the Square was slightly different than normal. Hugs were replaced by elbow taps and no one touched each other, but the message to God still went out: Keep Laurinburg safe.

“We’ve been here on this spot and we’ve seen God do some miraculous things,” said Cross Pointe Pastor Michael Edds. “God’s doing work here in Laurinburg, and let me tell you God answers prayers.”

Edds spoke about the current COVID-19 pandemic and how it has been affecting people, but it has encouraged people to get out from behind the four walls of a church and minister to people.

“Last Wednesday we started our first live service,” Edds said. “We reached close to 6,000 people and you wonder how many people watch it all the way through, 650 people watched it all the way through. How long has it been since we had 650 people at a Wednesday night service?”

Edds added that, from Cross Point, the children’s church teacher will be sending videos out to the children, the Elder Board is getting names to call and check up on members.

“It’s bringing us together as Christians and it’s getting us out where the need is,” Edds said. “It doesn’t mean we contaminate people or touch people, but with technology we can take this gospel everywhere. It’s time to reach people because they’re scared and looking for hope.”

The Rev. Linda Ross of Faith Assembly in Hamlet and soon Laurinburg, added Laurinburg has always had the field of prosperity.

“It’s not just the natural but the spirit,” Ross said. “There’s a spiritual wealth that’s here and you’re tapping into it when you’re pulling people together into the spiritual wealth.”

Edds encouraged people in the community to join them at the square each Wednesday but also to pray at home not just for themselves but for Laurinburg.

“It’s 10 minutes of prayer, but it’s 10 minutes well invested,” Edds said. “Prayer changes things, we wouldn’t be here for nine years if we didn’t believe it changes things and we’ve seen it take place … God’s got a new day for this city, prosperity, business, people moving here, the crime rate going down things for kids to do.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

