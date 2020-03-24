Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scotland Manor on Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons stole a rent check out of the box totaling $300.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Perk Street reported to the police department on Monday that he had gotten several bank letters saying they were shutting down accounts in his name that he wasn’t aware of.

Drug charges

LAURINBURG — Police were called to the area of Park Drive on Monday after someone called to report that a man with a warrant for his arrest was in the area driving a white Dodge Charger. Officers located the vehicle at the Scotland Stop and Shop and contacted two men, 41-year-old Phillip Graham of Henderson Street, Gibson, and 30-year-old Maurice Cummings of Elliot Drive in Laurinburg.

Inside the vehicle officers located two firearms, one of which was reported to be stolen, along with cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth and marijuana. Both men were charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Graham was also arrested for warrants for second degree kidnapping, habitual misdemeanor assault and communicating threats in connection to an assault of a Fayetteville woman from March 1 when she reported he assaulted her and wouldn’t allow her to leave. He was also charged with warrants out of Fayetteville and was given no bond.

Cummings was also not given a bond.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Fox Runs Apartments on Hasty Road Tuesday morning in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival officers made contact with a 58-year-old male who had two stab wounds to his right arm. He was sent to the hospital to be treated and was released. Officers arrested 51-year-old Rose McKnight of Hasty Road for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She wasn’t given a bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jazmen Haney, 22, of Old Track Road was arrested Monday for cyberstalking and communicating threats. She was given a $1,000 bond.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_annacrime-11.jpg