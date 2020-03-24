Local farmers are preparing fields to plant

LAURINBURG — On the heels of National Ag Day on Tuesday and now in the midst of National Ag Week, local farmers have begun to ready their fields for a variety crops.

“Right now, most of the local, bigger farms are being prepped to plant corn and cotton,” said Randy Wood, county extension director at the Scotland County Center. “And they will start planting over the next few weeks.

“After that, most will begin to plant soybeans,” continued Wood.

Due to the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic and what may happen in the future, many Scotland County residents have flocked to the stores to purchase groceries to stock away. However, it may not affect the farm industry in the way that some may think.

“Food supply is not going anywhere,” said Wood. “It is not a supply issue at all — farms, dairies, poultry houses and cow farms are still producing meats, vegetables and milk.

“The problem comes from the increase of demand from the public,” continued Wood. “It’s being bought faster than it can be brought in.”

He added, however, farmers may suffer due to reduced prices on products.

“Farmers are seeing reduced prices in stores, which reflects on their profit,” said Wood. “Those on the front line of the industry rarely see an increase in profits.

“They tend to catch the brunt of it,” continued Wood.

There are, however, some up-sides to the situation for farmers.

“Right now seeds are still available and do not seem to be affected at all,” said Wood. “Also, fuel prices are very reasonable right now and that helps out a lot, because most of the farmers have large tractors and other equipment that sucks down the fuel.”

Wood added that being a farmer is always a gamble because anything can happen — whether it be a pandemic or a hurricane.

“We haven’t had a great season for some time,” said Wood. “Past hurricanes and droughts have greatly affected local farmer’s crops.

“To be a farmer, you have to be optimistic … always,” concluded Wood.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

