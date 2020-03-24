Coronavirus slowdown taking bite out of charitable efforts

RALEIGH — While Washington politicians bicker over a massive coronavirus rescue package, North Carolina businesses and nonprofits are scrambling to help patch the economy. But recent shutdowns are sapping their resources.

As of Friday, 88% of nonprofits have canceled programs or events due to a loss of revenue, a N.C. Center for Nonprofits survey of more than 500 nonprofits shows. Some 74% have seen client service disruptions and 70% suffer budgetary challenges. Another 57% encounter challenges due to staff working remotely, and 43% due to staff and volunteer absences.

Many nonprofits have had to close offices and cancel programming, said Lindsay Hollandsworth, communications director and program officer at the John William Pope Foundation. That includes organizations like The Green Chair Project, which provides home furnishing donations to people transitioning out of homelessness or a disaster situation into sustainable housing.

Nonprofit leaders aren’t downplaying COVID-19’s public-health concerns. But they are having to make do with less than they might expect after a typical emergency.

At the same time, several nonprofits, businesses, and individual donors are switching gears to address the novel coronavirus. These efforts include meals for public school children and money for restaurant workers and salon employees.

Nonprofits are also struggling with private donations. Other crises that affect particular communities — like a hurricane or tornado — would normally generate a huge spike in community giving from surrounding areas, said David Heinen, vice president for public policy and advocacy at the nonprofits center. On an anecdotal level, nonprofits are currently reporting the opposite trend, Heinen said.

Those who want to donate to a nonprofit should avoid restricting the grant to a particular purpose, Heinen said. The biggest funding need is general operating support for expenses including staff pay, teleworking technology, cleaning supplies, and other equipment.

Heinen’s foundation endorsed an amendment to the U.S. Senate COVID-19 stimulus bill intended to increase charitable giving. The amendment would create an above-the-line deduction for charitable donations capped at a third of the standard deduction. It would also ensure there’s no giving floor included so that it’s accessible to small donors, which are “critical to churches and charities,” the organization said in the sign-on letter posted on its website.

Ways North Carolina’s private sector is stepping in:

— All 115 public school districts approved plans to serve meals to children, through collaboration between school districts and community partners, Cooper said in a Monday, March 23, press release. More than 1,165 schools had served 1.2 million meals and 6,500 snacks as of Sunday.

— Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper donated $1 million to Charlotte area hospitals dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Atrium Health Foundation received $650,000 and Novant Health Foundation received $350,000.

— The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina shifted its focus to dry goods and shelf-stable items that will ensure food is accessible for an extended period of time. It’s also packing family-sized boxes to be distributed through its network of partner agencies across 34 counties.

— Distilleries across the state are making and donating a hand-sanitizing solution made from high-proof alcohol and other ingredients. They can’t sell it, according to federal rules.

— Uber Eats is waiving its delivery fee for independent restaurants across the United States.

— Charter Communications is giving free Spectrum broadband and wifi access for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who don’t already have subscriptions.