Many programs, resources available online

RALEIGH – While public operations at Department of Natural and Cultural Resources institutions remain temporarily suspended and schools being closed through May 1, numerous programs and resources can be experienced online — including at Scotland County Memorial Library, which offers a number of electronic resources available to county citizens with a library card.

[email protected] [http://(www.ncdcr.gov/things-do/nclearnhome](www.ncdcr.gov/things-do/nclearnhome) is a new website designed to gather online content and educational resources into one place for teachers, students, parents, and anyone needing enriching experiences, regardless of their location.

Here you’ll find lesson plans, educator resources, State Library and State Archives collections, and virtual assistance from state librarians and educators, as well as offerings from our state’s natural and cultural institutions.

Virtually visit the North Carolina Zoo, aquariums, a state park or state historic site through an NC360 tour.

Listen to podcasts on history, art and nature; watch concert videos from some amazing North Carolina artists; watch educational and fun Livestream presentations; virtually tour museum exhibits; or watch past concerts from the North Carolina Symphony.

From the art museum to the zoo, each part of our department has fun, educational and amazing online content to share.

“Now more than ever, during this time of uncertainty, and when we have to be more physically separated from one another, it’s important that we are able to connect with art, culture, history and nature in a tangible and meaningful way,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Until we’re able to welcome visitors back to our museums, historic sites, zoo, aquariums and other North Carolina cultural institutions, we hope that these resources will help keep North Carolinians informed, engaged and entertained.”

Find DNCR’s online resources at www.ncdcr.gov/things-do/nclearnhome or via social media with #NCLearnAtHome.