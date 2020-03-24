Census response starts off slow in Scotland County and North Carolina

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, response from residents in North Carolina to the 2020 Census has so far been slow when compared with the rest of the country — and Scotland County so far mirrors that slow response.

“If you are a breathing body, we need you to be counted,” said Sharon Covington, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, recently. “It’s extremely important we get a good count because it determines the federal dollars that come here — those dollars help in areas like emergency response groups, hospitals, schools, economic development and more.”

On Friday, the USCB published the nationwide and statewide self-response rates, which represents the number of households that have sent back their census forms either by mail, online or by telephone.

Those forms were sent out to households in early March.

The early data places North Carolina among the bottom 10 states in the country, ranked No. 41 with just 17% of households responding. The national average is 19%. The data shows West Virginia as the only southeastern state with a lower response rate than North Carolina, at 14%.

Among the state’s 100 counties, Scotland falls within the bottom 10 with a response rate of 17.4% between March 12 and March 23 — placing Scotland County at No. 40 in the state. Of those, 8.6% Scotland residents responded to the census online, compared with 13.1% statewide; also 8.8% responded by mail or phone, compared with 3.5% statewide.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the counties of Caswell, Alexander, Lee, Orange and Rockingham are the top five in North Carolina to respond so far. The lowest-response counties are Graham, Jackson, Avery and Watauga.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in July 2019 to partner with the 2020 United States Census Bureau and formed a local Counting Committee.

“It’s a money thing,” said Jason Robinson, county manager assistant who is leading the Counting Committee. “For every person not counted, that is $1,650 per year. That’s costing the county around $15 million per year.”

Comparing Scotland County’s census response with the past three censuses, county residents responded at a 60.6% rate in 2010; a 56% rate in 2000; and at a 50% rate in 1990.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

County, state showjust a 17% response