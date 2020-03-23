Pierce named to special House Committee on COVID-19

RALEIGH — According to a press release from his office, State Rep. Garland Pierce was named to the Special House Committee on COVID-19 and to Health Care Work Group.

The Select Committee will meet upon the call of the speaker and will study documented and anticipated economic impacts associated with the spread of the COVID-19 virus on North Carolina’s economy, including workforce dislocation, health systems resource management, declined consumer activity and temporary industry contraction.

“Our country is in the midst of a health care crisis and there are steps we need to take for the immediate crisis, but also steps we need to take to prepare for the long-term,” said Pierce. “The high number of uninsured people in North Carolina makes us particularly vulnerable.”

Measures necessary to provide economic and regulatory relief to the individuals, business owners, and institutions directly impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus in North Carolina will also be looked at by the committee.

The committee will begin meeting immediately, but will be held remotely through phone or video conferencing.

“I am ready to get to work with my Republican and Democratic colleagues to work on solutions,” said Pierce. “We need input from citizens, doctors, nurses and health care professionals on their best ideas.“

The committee will also be looking at existing authorities, procedures, policies and resources dedicated to containing, mitigating and responding to the rapid spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 among North Carolina’s population and measures necessary to maintain the essential functions of North Carolina government during a pandemic, including our education and election system.

“People may contact me directly at [email protected] or submit online input at https://www.ncleg.gov/RequestForComments/33,” continued Pierce.

