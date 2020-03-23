Stores in Scotland County are staying open

LAURINBURG — Many stores in Scotland County have opted to close their doors for business during the COVID-19 virus pandemic, but Walmart is not among them.

“We have changed our hours to 6 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., but at this time we are not going to close the doors,” said Michelle Lucas, a team leader at Walmart.

Many residents have been concerned about stocking up on food items as well as paper products due to the virus, so Walmart is taking precautions to help citizens have what they need.

“We have started limiting some of our products such as bread which is on a 2 loaves per customer limit,” said Lucas. “Other items we are placing limits on are hand sanitizer, toilet tissue, Clorox wipes and paper towels which are all limited to 1 per customer.

“However we are not placing limits on senior citizens,” continued Lucas. “I believe that it is harder on them and we want to help ensure their safety and help make sure they have what they need.”

To help senior citizens further, Walmart has placed time aside for them to shop.

“We have set aside 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for senior citizens to shop mainly on Tuesday mornings,” said Lucas.

Walgreens Pharmacy is also changing its hours to help keep residents safe while supplying their needs.

“We are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” said Theresa Lambert, store manager at Walgreens. “We are also having a senior citizen hour on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those 55 and older.”

Carlie C’s will also be operating on different hours.

“We are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.,” said Caroline Howard, employee at Carlie C’s. “Our senior citizen day is on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.”

Food Lion is also on the list of stores staying open at this time and keeping its normal operating hours.

A store representative was not available for comment.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

