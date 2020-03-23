Scotland Co. remains COVID-19 free

LAURINBURG — According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, its listing of counties with a cornfirmed coronavirus case shows Scotland County as having one confirmed case. However, there is not a confirmed case in the county.

Scotland Health Care System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cheryl Davis explained to The Laurinburg Exchange on Monday that Scotland County’s lone case — an individual whose address is in the county — is being handled out of state.

The Scotland County Health Department posted to Facebook on Friday that a resident had tested positive, but is out-of-state and has not been in the county since being diagnosed. The individual also has not had contact with any individual in Scotland County and is being quarantined out of state.

Scotland Health Care announced in a press release Saturday that a patient seen at a clinic outside the hospital — reportedly in Robeson County — had tested positive for the virus and was discharged home to self-quarantine. The patient has also traveled out of the area recently.

“The clinic was not in Scotland County and the individual was not a Scotland County resident,” Davis said. “As of right now we do not have any positive tests in the county and we’ve had more negative tests than positive — but that could all change.”

Davis added the hospital will also begin a drive-thru testing center beginning on Tuesday.

“This will be open to those with a doctor’s order to get tested,” Davis said. “This is allowing for people to get screened without leaving their car and minimizing the risk of exposing others.”

The hospital has also put in measures to help protect patients and staff that are in the hospital including screenings before visitors come into the hospital and face masks given to those with respiratory issues. Employees are also going through the screenings to make sure they aren’t coming in sick and to protect both the employee and the patients.

“There’s still a lot of people carrying on with their lives and there are a lot of people who are scared,” Davis said. “So we recommend social distancing to help keep the virus contained and the most important thing is hand washing. If you’re sick with anything it’s probably a good idea to not be around people.”

Davis added the community can trust Scotland Health Care System during this time as employees are prepared to take care of COVID-19 patients.

