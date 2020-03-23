LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will be changing the meal delivery and pick-up time for students.

Since schools were closed by Gov. Roy Cooper starting last week, Scotland County Schools began a feeding program that allowed students to still get the meals they typically get during the school week.

After the first week, the district has announced a change in the times for lunches. There will be no change in the breakfast time, 8 to 9 a.m. but lunch will be moved from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to noon to 2 p.m.

The district is also closing South Scotland Elementary as a feeding site due to lack of participation but students who attend South Scotland can still get meals through the bus delivery or by going to another feeding site.

Feeding sites include Laurel Hill Elementary, Wagram Elementary, I. Ellis Johnson Elementary, Scotland High School, and Sycamore Lane Elementary.

Meals at all feeding sites are grab-and-go style since due to the schools closure students are unable to eat in the cafeteria but are able to take the meals home. The meals will be given to each child under the age of 18.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_logo.jpg