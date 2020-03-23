Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Sunday that while at the Scotland Inn unknown persons tried to break into her 2013 Dodge Charger by busting out windows and damaging one of the doors causing $1,300 damage.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Parke Place on McColl Road reported to the police department on Friday that the main office had been left unsecured and $2,500 of rent checks were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Northgates Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that someone stole an $800 generator from an unsecured garage.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Cooper Street Sunday after a report of a shooting. Two Laurinburg men and one man from Fayetteville were at the residence on Cooper Street when three unknown men appeared at the dead end of the street and began shooting. There were no injuries or damage to property.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Darien Gale, 18, was arrested Thursday for larceny from a person in connection to stealing a purse off a woman in March 2019 along with an order for arrest of of Harnett County. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dometrice Ellison, 24, of Kennedy Street was arrested Friday for larceny and first-degree trespassing. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kerstian Bartell, 18, of Kinlaw Drive was arrested Saturday for an order for arrest out of Haywood County for failure to appear. She was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Candice Barrington, 40, of North Caledonia Road was arrested Sunday for larceny, two counts of financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretense in connection to a report of a wallet stolen out of a vehicle in February and debit cards used afterwards. She was also served an order for arrest for failure to appear in Scotland County. Barrington was given a $30,400 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_annacrime-10.jpg