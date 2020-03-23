New era at courthouse

LAURINBURG — Within 96 hours of being arrested, most criminal defendants in custody must appear before a judicial official for a brief “first appearance” hearing. A major purpose is to determine whether the person has an attorney and arrange for a court-appointed attorney if appropriate.

Often the hearing lasts only a minute or two.

In the past, significant effort has been required of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office to bring a person in custody before the court. Frequently two or more deputies are distracted from other duties getting inmates ready and transporting them and from the courtroom.

On Friday, Scotland County courts ushered in a new era by joining many other counties across the state which have instituted a video system to conduct the hearings.

The system works by having the inmate in the jail and judge in a courtroom sit before video monitors whereby they can see and hear each other. A television is connected to the judge’s computer so that members of the public in the courtroom may view both ends of the hearing.

The system was a result of the collaboration of judicial and sheriff officials as facilitated by County Manager Kevin Patterson. It is believed the system will help free up resources and maintain social separation, but will provide due process much quicker.

Development of the system started more than a year ago, but the recent circumstances with the corona-virus accelerated efforts.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Vid.jpg