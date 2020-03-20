Lawmakers remaining vigilant of virus trends

Pierce Pierce

LAURINBURG — According to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, the numbers of victims of the COVID-19 virus continue to increase in North Carolina.

“We’re now at 137 cases in North Carolina and zero deaths. There are 28 counties with cases — the new counties are Camden, Davidson, New Hanover, Orange, Pitt, and Rowan,” said Matt Gross, assistant secretary for government affairs, North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.

State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram, who serves on the House’s Joint Legislative Emergency Management Oversight Committee, said the coronavirus pandemic has kept him busy.

“I have been monitoring by email and conference calls and from the General Assembly staying abreast on this non-partisan issue during this difficult time,” said Pierce. “We are trying to keep our citizens informed of the challenges we face and the impact to find workable solutions.”

The 12-member committee examines, on a continuing basis, issues related to emergency management in North Carolina and various topics and aspects on natural disasters such as hurricanes in order to better prepare for unforeseen situations.

“Please do not hesitate to give me any ideas that you think might be helpful,” said Pierce. “You can call me at 919-733-5803 (office) or 910-273-1098 (cell).

“Stay prayerful and safe and I am confident that we will get through this,” continued Pierce.

Pierce watchful on virus trends