2015: Fire Association lobbies for new fire engine

50 years ago

The Scotland County Superior Court began on the case of James Grooms, who was charged with the 1969 murder of Judy Scott, who was killed by a stab wound to the chest.

25 years ago

Former Scotland County School’s Assistant Superintendent Ray Brayboy returned to the county to speak to the 550 Top Scots students at Scotland High School.

10 years ago

It was census time in the United States. The newspaper encouraged residents to fill out the census to keep the $400 billion federal government allocation.

5 years ago

The Scotland County Fire Association lobbied the county commissioners and Laurinburg City Council for a new fire engine. The engine would replace a 2006 while the new one would include a custom chassis.