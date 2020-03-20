Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police were called to Willow Drive on Thursday after a report of a break-in. Nothing was found to be missing at the time of the report.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Friday that she woke up and found a man standing over her. She screamed and he fled but after she found her 40-inch TV and Chromebook totaling $357 was missing. It is believed the suspect got in through an unlocked window.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen their Polaris 500 Sportsman four-wheeler valued at $5,000.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — John Tyler Clark, 29, of East Vance Street was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Harrington, 39, of James Street was arrested Friday for resist, delay and obstruct. He was given a $500 bond.

