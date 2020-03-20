SBA disaster declaration

Small businesses are now encouraged to directly apply via SBA for Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Business Link North Carolina remains available for consultation and to inform small businesses of future resources. Please feel free to share the following information with your caucus:

If businesses have questions about financial resources available for businesses impacted by COVID-19, please direct them to the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) online application for an Economic Injury Loan.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/ or call the SBA at 1‐800‐659‐2955.

If businesses want to be made aware of future resources available for small businesses, please have them call BLNC to register their interest.

— Business Link North Carolina (BLNC) at 800.228.8443.

— BLNC staff are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. There are Spanish-speaking counselors.

— BLNC may be experiencing a higher-than-normal call volume, and callers may be asked to leave a message.