Partners In Ministry are helping those in need

LAURINBURG — Partner’s In Ministry of Laurinburg decided to move forward with handing out food to local residents in need on Friday.

“We made the decision that we had to keep the doors open,” said Melba McCallum, executive director of Partner’s In Ministry. “There were already so many people in need and participating before the virus hit, so we knew there would be an even greater need now.

Under normal circumstances, the ministry would take place inside of the facility so people can congregate and fellowship.

“We like to be able to meet with the community and interact with them,” said McCallum. “However, due to the virus we decided drive-thru would be the safest way to distribute the food to the community members.”

The event began at 9 a.m. and lasted two hours.

“We give out food every first and third Friday and Saturday,” said McCallum. “There is usually a crowd already assembling to receive food at least 30 minutes before we begin and sometimes they are here more than an hour early.”

The food giveaway often includes a variety of foods.

“We typically have non-perishable items such as rice, beans, other can goods,” said McCallum. “We do also try to hand out eggs and some meats.”

Those 60 and older can apply for additional boxes, which has more canned goods, milk, and other items,” continued McCallum. “They would need to contact our office and apply prior to attending.”

Partner’s In Ministry plans to continue with the outreach until they are told they can’t.

“We want to continue to help those in need as long as we can; we are taking precautions and plan to continue to do so until the time comes that it is not safe for those in need and our staff and volunteers to be here,” she said.

There are also other plans in the works for the ministry that have not yet been completed.

“We have a meeting (Friday) afternoon with our teachers, and again we are taking precautions and safety measures with that as well,” said McCallum, “But we want to meet and talk about virtual tutoring for our students. We want to attempt to continue helping the children learn while they are away to the best of our abilities.”

Anyone with questions about participating in the program, volunteering or making donations can contact Partner’s In Ministry at 910-277-3355.

“We do take donations,” said McCallum. “Those wishing to help can donate in the form of non-perishable food items or money.”

Partner’s In Ministry is located at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

