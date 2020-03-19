Man is shot in the nexk

SPRING HILL — A reported argument between two local men escalated when one of the men brandished a gun and allegedly shot the other man in the neck — all of which might also be connected to a home and vehicle being set on fire.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incidents on Bridle Path Drive that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Mike Woods, deputies responded to the area because of two 9-1-1 calls about a disturbance. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The unidentified victim was life-flighted to an out-of-county hospital in critical condition and, as of Wednesday night, according to Woods, the hospital reported that he was in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting, also still unidentified, was arrested on the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center and no bond has been reported.

“The name of the suspect is not being released due to the fact he could be a victim as well,” Woods said.

Deputies responded back to the area as the suspect’s truck and home had caught fire. The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what caused the fire and if the two incidents are related.

Since the incidents, people have taken to Facebook to comment and make threats. Investigators are aware of those, Woods said.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JHYCWPJFQVB7ROJEUQJPXFXBOE.jpg

Incident started with argument;suspect is taken into custody