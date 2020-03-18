Taking to the streets

Courtesy photo Wagram Elementary shared photos of students who received their meals from the school buses. Buses are going on their normal routes stopping at the normal bus stops to give food out to students who are unable to get to the school cafeterias. Courtesy photo Wagram Elementary shared photos of students who received their meals from the school buses. Buses are going on their normal routes stopping at the normal bus stops to give food out to students who are unable to get to the school cafeterias. Courtesy photos Scotland County cafeteria workers came together to prepare breakfast and lunch for students to take home as schools are canceled due to COVID-19. The staff not only prepares meals to give away inside the schools but also for the buses to take on their routes and give out. Below, Scotland County Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary and board member Darrel ‘BJ’ Gibson both rode on a bus to hand out meals to Scotland County students. Courtesy photos Scotland County cafeteria workers came together to prepare breakfast and lunch for students to take home as schools are canceled due to COVID-19. The staff not only prepares meals to give away inside the schools but also for the buses to take on their routes and give out. Below, Scotland County Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary and board member Darrel ‘BJ’ Gibson both rode on a bus to hand out meals to Scotland County students. Courtesy photos Scotland County cafeteria workers came together to prepare breakfast and lunch for students to take home as schools are canceled due to COVID-19. The staff not only prepares meals to give away inside the schools but also for the buses to take on their routes and give out. Below, Scotland County Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary and board member Darrel ‘BJ’ Gibson both rode on a bus to hand out meals to Scotland County students. Courtesy photos Scotland County cafeteria workers came together to prepare breakfast and lunch for students to take home as schools are canceled due to COVID-19. The staff not only prepares meals to give away inside the schools but also for the buses to take on their routes and give out. Below, Scotland County Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary and board member Darrel ‘BJ’ Gibson both rode on a bus to hand out meals to Scotland County students.

LAURINBURG — More than 7,000 meals have gone to students across the county in just the first few days of the feeding program.

Since Gov. Roy Cooper closed down all public schools, Scotland County Schools employees have worked together to create a plan that would allow students to get breakfast and lunch as they would during the regular school day.

“The governor, as he closed down schools, his No. 1 priority was for us to make sure children were fed,” Superintendent Ron Hargrave told WLNC. “He allowed for yellow buses to be used and we had a meeting with our bus drivers on Monday — I was just so pleased with the turnout and the support that they came ready and willing to jump right in.”

Hargrave added he was thankful for the cafeteria staff as well for preparing the food for students as well as for Transportation Director Julius Dockery and Food Services Director Richard Jacobs for their help.

“The work they have done with their teams has made all of this possible and the coordination that our administrators have had in terms of gathering the troops and putting these plans together has been very good,” Hargrave said.

It wasn’t just bus drivers in the buses either, with school staff and board of education members riding along to hand out the meals.

“It’s so rewarding for staff and we’ve even had some board members who have come and road buses as well just to be able to pull up in an area and deliver meals to students,” Hargrave said. “And knowing that if those efforts were not in place students may not have anything to eat for that day or at least for a large portion of that day.

Sycamore Lane Media Specialist Kim Brown, who is known for her Tucked in Tuesday book readings, also got on board and helped deliver the food.

”Nothing I have ever done matches delivering meals to these families,” Brown said. “A dad was emotional and said ‘God bless y’all’ and ‘thank you so much’ because he has six children he’s trying to feed.”

While buses will deliver food on their routes Monday through Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., certain schools are also open for grab-and-go meals. The schools open include Laurel Hill Elementary, Wagram Elementary, I. Ellis Johnson Elementary, South Scotland Elementary, Scotland High School, and Sycamore Lane Elementary.

District Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds added that, when the cancellation was announced, Virginia Ray with Project INASMUCH called asking about how she can help — and the well-known “Jesus Loves Me” food bags are being made available for the bus drivers to give out on Friday so students will have food over the weekend.

Scotland County Schools employeesmake sure students don’t miss meals