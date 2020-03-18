Larceny

LAURINBURG — Burger King reported to the police department on Monday that an employee had stolen $50 from the register. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm handgun valued at $400 was stolen.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting into a vehicle on Harrison Street. There was no injuries or property damage. The incident is under investigation.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating an assault report that occurred back in January when a Fayetteville woman was visiting her boyfriend on Knox Street when he assaulted her. The victim originally reported to the incident to the Fayetteville Police.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jason Earls, 41, of Mary’s Road was arrested Monday for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Mylazia Davis, 23, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for a fugitive warrant out of South Carolina for probation violation. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Burl Cox, 30, of Sneads Grove Road was arrested Wednesday for possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Melanie Radford, 41, Old Wire Road was arrested Wednesday for possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $2,500 bond.

