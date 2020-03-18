Library moves to curbside pickups

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Those who are looking to receive books from the Scotland County Memorial Library can still pick up their items through the curbside program the library is doing. Items will be placed in a shipping bag and put on the concrete bench outside the library with the patron’s name. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Those who are looking to receive books from the Scotland County Memorial Library can still pick up their items through the curbside program the library is doing. Items will be placed in a shipping bag and put on the concrete bench outside the library with the patron’s name.

LAURINBURG — As government buildings across Scotland County close to the public, the local library is still working to serve the community.

Despite residents not being allowed inside the Scotland County Memorial Library, there is an option for those with a library card to pick up books, audiobooks and DVDs. The library has begun a new curbside pickup service where patrons call the library to speak to staff and initiate the curbside service.

The staff will pull materials, including held items, and verify the patron’s information over the phone and then check the items out to them. Items are limited to 12 items per card per service use.

“When they’re outside they call us and let us know,” said Library Director Leon Gyles. “We have it in a plastic shipping bag and it goes out to a table put out front — that’s probably going to be the concrete bench out front unless it’s raining, then we’ll put it on a chair under the door for them to come to pick it up and it will have their name on it.”

Staff will not be bringing items to vehicles and items are not to be returned to the pick-up location but to the dropbox at the side of the library.

“The acrylic plastic cases have to wiped off,” Gyles said. “But at this time, based on what they know, the virus does not hang on to the paper.”

Despite not being able to open the doors to the public, Gyles said he’s still encouraging those with library cards to continue to use the various services the library offers.

“It’s just another opportunity to serve the county, it’s nothing more than a speed bump for the time being,” Gyles said. “We’re able to continue providing services and we strongly encourage people to use e-books. We have three or four different e-book platforms that we support and library patrons can go to.”

Gyles added there is also plenty of options for students — especially sixth to 12th graders who all have library cards — who are out of school to access books and learning materials as well.

“They have access to all the e-books, all the online magazines and databases we have,” Gyles said. “That should help them with their studies.”

Fines for overdue books have been put into suspension until at least March 31st at least when the library might open again. For those who do not have access to the internet at home the library also has wifi hotspots to be checked out.

“Right now the way the system is set up, I wish I could but I can’t, initiate library cards,” Gyles said. “If someone doesn’t have a library I’m sorry but the way the system software is set up I’m unable to add people to the system right now … if anyone had any questions don’t hesitate to call us we’re here to help.”

For information or to schedule a book pickup contact the library at 910-276-0563.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

