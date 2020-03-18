WalletHub ranks NC at No. 30 for coronavirus preventions

Actions are being taken by states nationwide to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has struck the globe — and North Carolina is in the middle of the pack when graded for a survey focusing on aggressiveness.

“With states taking actions such as closing bars and restaurants or banning large gatherings to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus as well as accompanying videos,” said Diana Polk, WalletHub communications manager.

“To identify which states are taking the largest actions to combat coronavirus, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 key metrics,” continued Polk. “The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita and state legislation on the pandemic to the uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries.”

According to the chart on the WalletHub website, North Carolina is ranked No. 30 on the list. Many surrounding counties, as well as Scotland County, have been taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. However, other areas are taking even more extreme measures.

“One of the most aggressive actions that states have taken thus far is to institute a curfew for residents. New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have done that so far, but other states are contemplating the move, as well,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Another drastic measure has been to call in the national guard, which at least 18 states have done.”

Rhode Island is on the top of the list, while Wyoming falls to the bottom.

“Some of the key reasons why Rhode Island is the most aggressive state against the coronavirus include the closure of schools, bars and restaurants in the state. Rhode Island has also restricted travel for state employees and is among the states that administered the most tests for COVID-19 per capita, among other actions,” said Gonzalez. “Aggressiveness in combating the coronavirus is not all about recent actions.

“Wyoming has taken few drastic measures at the state level in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. It has administered relatively few COVID-19 tests per capita, for example. It has not closed schools, bars or restaurants, either,” continued Gonzalez.

Among North Carolina’s neighboring states: Virginia is ranked No. 24, Georgia came in at No. 39, South Carolina is at No. 41 and Tennessee was at No. 43.