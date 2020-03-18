Police department swears in Haywood

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg swore in the newest officer, Earl Haywood.

Haywood was sworn in on Wednesday to begin his work as a patrolman for the department after 13 years of working at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. For him, the decision to move was for a different journey in life and to get to know the community more.

“I’m a homebody and I was born and raised here,” Haywood said. “I think my responsibility, like any other officer, should be to give as much as you can to your hometown, county and city.”

While he did work in the city for narcotic investigations and undercover work, Haywood spoke on how he’s looking forward to seeing more about Laurinburg.

“Getting to know the county as a whole and be more oriented with things I wasn’t accustomed to,” Haywood said. “Like things I didn’t know and how other things operated and getting more well balance and oriented law enforcement atmosphere so I can keep helping the county and the city.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing my career in a job I love doing,” Haywood added.

Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams said, while in the law enforcement profession, officers are always transitioning and he’s excited to welcome Haywood into the department.

“I’ve known Earl for decades and he’s not new to this profession, he’s a veteran,” Williams said. “He brings a lot to the table and we’re excited to have him join our department … we know he’s going to serve us well and serve the citizens of Scotland County and Laurinburg well, that’s what is important.”

Williams added the police department is a family and everyone is looking forward to welcoming Haywood in.

“We’re thankful today, we’re grateful today, we’re proud to introduce him to the family and have him become a part of the family,” Williams said.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6235.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6253.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__DSC6246.jpg