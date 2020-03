RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today during which he is expected to announce that all bars and restaurants will be closing today at 5 p.m. to dine-in customers.

Takeout and deliver options will remain available.

The decision is in response to the coronavirus, which has infected about 40 people in North Carolina and has been declared a worldwide pandemic.

The executive order will include expansion of unemployment benefits to help workers affected by COVID-19.